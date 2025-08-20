/Trump shows 'Trump 2028' hats to European leaders amid Russia-Ukraine war discussion: What message was he sending

Amid back-to-back meetings of United States President Donald Trump with Russian President Vladimir Putin and European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the White House shared an image of the US President showing his MAGA hats to world leaders. The image went viral on social media, with Trump supporters praising him for showing strength in front of leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and his critics claiming that it is a subtle message to the world that Trump might not leave the White House. At a summit largely focused on the war in Ukraine, Trump unexpectedly turned the spotlight onto himself by unveiling a collection of slogan-bearing hats to European leaders. While Trump has yet not been able to strike a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war that he claimed he would end in two days, his photo-op sends a deeper political message to his base in the US and the leaders of the world.

What message did Trump want to give world leaders by showing off his hats?

Critics commented that the gesture, though seemingly lighthearted, carried deeper political undertones. The caps bore phrases such as “4 More Years,” “Trump 2028,” and “Trump Was Right About Everything” and “Gulf of America”. For Trump, who has long used the red MAGA hat as a signature symbol of his movement, these new versions were not mere accessories but statements of intent in front of the world leaders, critics claimed. By showcasing them in such a setting, Trump seems to have accomplished several goals. He reinforced his personal brand, ensured he dominated the stage, and created a moment where the spotlight shifted to him and his ambitions and not the diplomatic discussions. More importantly, the move was aimed at an audience beyond the summit room—his supporters back in the United States. The images resonate with his base, energising them with signals of strength and continuity.

The Republican president has time and again expressed his desire to run for the presidency for the third time, even suggesting methods to achieve it. In an interview in April, he agreed that his Vice President, JD Vance, can run for the Presidency and give up the post after the elections to pave the way for him. He also suggested that his legal team can find ways to interpret the 22nd Amendment. The US Constitution under the 22nd Amendment bars any individual from running for the presidency for the third time. More recently, Trump changed his stance on running for the presidency for the third time and hinted at Vance and Marco Rubio's team for 2028. However, the deliberate step by the White House to share a photo of Trump showing MAGA hats to world leaders with ‘Trump 2028’ visible at the top, reignited conversations around Trump's wish to be the president for the third time.