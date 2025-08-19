/'Otherwise I don't care': Trump says 'good relationship' with Putin only matters if it ends Ukraine war - See what US prez said

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (August 19) said that although he has a "good relationship" with Russian President Vladimir Putin, it will only matter if they get things done, referring to the peace deal and ending the Russia-Ukraine war. Trump, during an interview with Fox and Friends, noted that he has good ties with Putin, but it should lead to a peace deal to end the killings in Ukraine.

"Otherwise, I don't care about the relationship," the US president said.

He further said that both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will need to show they are willing to end the conflict prompted by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"I hope President Putin is going to be good, and if he's not, it's going to be a rough situation," Trump said. "And I hope that Zelenskyy, President Zelensky will do what he has to do. He has to show some flexibility also."

Further stressing his relationship with Putin, Trump spoke about the "warmth" in his ties with the Russian president. He said that he spoke with Putin away from Western leaders as it would be "disrespectful" to him to have them in the room.

Trump said a call with Putin on Monday took place separately from European leaders. "I didn't do it in front of them," Trump said. "I thought that would be disrespectful to President Putin. I wouldn't do that because they have not had the warmest relations."

The US president said that "despite the 'Russia, Russia, Russia' hoax," he maintained "a very good relationship" with Putin.