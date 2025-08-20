US President Donald Trump, in an astonishing statement, said on August 19 that the deal between Russia and Ukraine would help him get to heaven. Giving an interview to Fox News, the American president said his odds of making it through the pearly gates are currently low, and a peace deal would get him there.

The 79-year-old has also invested a lot in ending the war between the two nations to increase his chances of getting the Nobel Peace Prize. "I want to try and get to heaven if possible," Trump told Fox News morning show "Fox & Friends."

"I hear I'm not doing well -- I hear I'm really at the bottom of the totem pole! But if I can get to heaven this will be one of the reasons," he added.

Trump LOVES two things most - tariff and Nobel Peace Prize

Former Indian diplomat Rakesh Sood said weeks ago that the American president loves two things the most: tariffs and the Nobel Peace Prize. He hinted that Trump's move must be a prize India has to pay for not endorsing him for the peace prize, as done by Benjamin Netanyahu. Talking to the news agency ANI, Sood said, "There are two things that President Trump loves - One is tariffs, and the second is the Nobel Peace Prize, so he will do anything to get to the bottom of these two."