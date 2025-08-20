After the US President Donald Trump announced a bilateral meeting between the Ukrainian Prewsidnet Volodmyr Zelensky and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, questions have been raised about the location of the meeting. The American president, in his post on Truth Social, said that it's up to the presidents of the two nations in war to decide where they would meet.

"At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy. After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself," the American president said.

Meanwhile, on August 19, the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that "many options are being discussed" for the location of a possible peace summit between Putin and Zelensky. She confirmed during a press conference that Trump has ruled out sending US troops but may extend US air power as Western nations begin hashing out security guarantees for Ukraine before any potential summit with Russia.

This came amid Switzerland's offer to host the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The Swiss foreign ministers told CNN that the country was open to hosting a meeting between Putin and Zelensky.

Budapest for trilateral meeting?

Amid the entire discussion, a Trump administration official and a person close to the administration have told Politico that the White House had already fixed the location for a trilateral meeting between Trump, Zelensky, and Putin. The officials said that the meeting might take place in the Hungarian capital of Budapest.