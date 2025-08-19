/Brahmaputra dam, terrorism and Taiwan: Here's what Chinese FM Wang Yi's discussed during his visit to India | 5 points

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday (August 19) concluded his visit to India, as he met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The officials discussed several key issues, including cross-border terrorism, Brahmaputra dam construction and Taiwan.

The Chinese foreign minister visited India at the invitation of National Security Adviser Shri Ajit Doval, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi paid an official visit to India on August 18-19.

Yi co-chaired the 24th round of the Special Representatives' (SRs) Dialogue on the Boundary Question between India and China with India's NSA Ajit Doval.

China's foreign minister also held bilateral talks with Jaishankar and PM Modi.

Here's what they discussed - 5 points

Boundary issues

Wang Yi, during the Special Representatives' (SRs) Dialogue, discussed issues related to de-escalation, delimitation, and boundary affairs.

"Discussions between the Foreign Ministers covered bilateral, regional and international issues of common interest," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Cross-border terrorism

India strongly raised the issue of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. It further recalled that one of the original objectives of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was to counter the evil of terrorism.

"Minister Wang Yi concurred that countering terrorism should be given the highest priority," the MEA said in the statement.

PM Modi to attend SCO Summit

The SCO is scheduled to be held later this month in China. PM Modi will also be visiting Beijing to attend the SCO Summit, signalling positive ties between the two countries.

PM Modi thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for the invitation to the SCO Summit, as he conveyed his acceptance. He expressed support for China's Presidency of the SCO Summit and said that he looked forward to meeting President Xi in Tianjin.

Brahmaputra dam construction

During the discussions with Wang Yi, EAM Jaishankar underlined India's concerns regarding the mega dam construction being undertaken by China in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo (Brahmaputra River).

Jaishankar stressed that it will have implications for lower riparian states. "The need for utmost transparency in this regard was strongly underlined," the statement read.

Taiwan

Further, the Chinese foreign minister also raised the issue of Taiwan. The Indian officials stressed that there was no change in their position on this issue.

They further noted that India had a relationship with Taiwan that focuses on economic, technological and cultural ties and that this would continue.