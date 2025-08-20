/Why Trump imposed tariffs on India citing Russian oil purchase? Press Secretary Leavitt reveals REAL reason

Amid ongoing talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on India to end the Russia-Ukraine war. At a press briefing, Leavitt said that the US president has applied strong public pressure to end the war, including sanctions on India. She emphasised the President's clear stance on seeking a swift resolution and rejected suggestions to delay meetings by another month. She also claimed that Trump used trade to stop the conflict between India and Pakistan - despite India's categorical rejection of the statement. Leavitt stated that Trump used trade as powerful leverage to help bring the conflict to a close. Leavitt's statement came after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro claimed that India's 'financial support' is helping Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Trump's trade war and India's response

Trump, on July 31, imposed modified tariffs on its trading partners, citing an ongoing national emergency. The US had paused the April 2 tariffs, giving countries a window of 90 days to sign a trade deal with America. In the new tariffs, the Trump administration imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India. Trump then announced an additional tariff of 25 per cent on India for buying Russian oil and warned about doing the same with other nations.

On August 4, India’s Ministry of External Affairs stated that its energy imports are necessary to ensure affordable prices for consumers, driven by global market conditions. It criticized other nations for trading with Russia while unfairly targeting India, despite lacking similar vital needs. Meanwhile, in what seemed to be a response to Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he won't compromise the interests of farmers, dairy farmers and fishermen of his country, even if he has to pay a price for it. He echoed the same sentiments in his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15. “Modi will stand like a wall against any move that harms them,” he said. Delivering a strong message, he reaffirmed his government's commitment to protecting the interests of India's agricultural community.