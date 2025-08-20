/Delhi CM attack case: Accused had criminal records, surveilled Rekha Gupta's residence before attack

The man who attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the "jan sunvai" (public meeting) at her residence in the capital on Wednesday (Aug 20) has criminal records. The accused Rajesh Bhaiji Khimji from Rajkot, Gujarat had five cases registered against him. In four of them he has been acquitted, while hearing in one of the cases is yet to start.

In fact he did a recce of the chief minister's residence in Shalimar Bagh in North Delhi on August 19, a day before the incident, said the police. The CCTV footage was released by the Delhi CMO in which he is clearly seen getting off a rikshaw and entering a by lane while talking to someone over the phone.

According to a section of the media, the Delhi CM was slapped, her hair pulled and even abused by the accused Khimji. While Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva debunked the slap or stone throwing claims and said, the CM hit her head on the table after the man tried to pull her while giving her a paper of his grievances.

Motive Behind Attack

The accused Rajesh Bhai Khimji has been nabbed by the Delhi police and is being questioned.

Khimji reportedly loves dogs and was angry over the top court order, his mother told the media.

"My son loves dogs. He was angry after the Supreme Court's order against stray dogs. And left for Delhi soon after. We don't know anything else," said Khimji's mother identified as Bhanuben.

She also claimed that the accused suffered from mental illness and had attacked his family members on several occasions.