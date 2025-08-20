Online Gaming Bill 2025: Will players be punished?

The Centre on Wednesday introduced the online gaming bill in the Lok Sabha. The bill seeks to criminalise online money games in India. According to reports, if the bill is passedby the Parliament, service providers, advertisers, promoters, and those who financially support such games will face legal consequences.

However, those who are playing such games will be exempt from any penal action. A source told the news agency ANI that the authorities will consider the players as victims.

"No punishment for those playing online games. No punishment to victims. Only punishment for service providers, advertisers, promoters, and those who support financiallysuch games," the source added.

The source further said that the governmentchose the society.

"We have interacted with the 3rd segment of the online gaming industry. We tried to impose GST also, but the challenge continued. We had no option but to choose society for the welfare of people," the source added.

The central government has been promoting e-sports. The government will also promote other online games. However, online money games will be barred because they were ruining families.

"Fraud and cheating are happening through these games, and several families are ruined," the source added.