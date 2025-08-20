/PM Modi bringing himself into the ambit of law, Congress did reverse in Indira rule: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday slammed the Congress party for opposing the proposed legislation that would enable the removal of any prime minister, chief minister, or minister arrested on serious criminal charges and kept in custody for over 30 days.He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing even himself within the ambit of law and recalled how, in contrast, former prime minister Indira Gandhi gave a special privilege to the prime minister through Constitutional Amendment No. 39 so that no legal action could be taken against her.

He accused the opposition led by Congress of opposing the bills for staying outside the ambit of law, running governments from jail, and not being able to give up the strong desire for power.

In a series of tweets after the three bills were sent to a joint parliamentary committee for discussion, Shah said that, moved by the commitment of the Modi government against political corruption in the country and the public outrage, he introduced a Constitutional Amendment Bill in Parliament so that tainted people cannot run the government while being in jail.

Shah said the purpose of this bill is to bring probity in politics and raise the level of morality in public life.

He said in a post on X, “When the Constitution was made, our Constitution makers had not even imagined that in future there would be such political persons who would not resign on moral values before being arrested. In the last few years, such a surprising situation arose in the country that the chief minister or minister continued to run the government unethically from jail without resigning.”

If an accused politician is arrested and is unable to get bail within 30 days, then on the 31st day the prime minister at centre and the chief ministers in the states will remove them from their post, or else they will themselves become legally ineligible to work. If such a leader gets bail, then he can resume his post.

‘People of the country will have to decide whether…’

Shah then asked, “Now the people of the country will have to decide whether it is right for a minister, chief minister or prime minister to run the government while being in jail?”

The Union Home Minister attacked the work culture and policy of Congress that did not stop it from amending the Constitution to make the Prime Minister above law.

Referring to an incident in the House, Shah said, “A Congress leader made a personal comment about me that when the Congress implicated me in a completely fake case and got me arrested, I did not resign.”

“I want to remind the Congress that I had resigned even before my arrest and even after coming out on bail, I did not take any constitutional post until I was completely proven innocent by the court.”

‘Rahul opposed Congress ordinance to save Lalu Yadav, now he hugs Lalu ji’

Shah targeted Rahul Gandhi by saying, “The Congress party had brought an ordinance to save Lalu Prasad Yadav, which Rahul Gandhi had opposed then, today the same Rahul Gandhi is hugging Lalu ji in Gandhi Maidan, Patna. The public has understood this dual character of the opposition very well.”

It was clear that this bill will be placed before the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) of the Parliament, where it will be discussed in depth, yet leaving the entire INDI alliance led by Congress opposed it, Shah said.

‘I resigned before being arrested’

During a heated exchange in Lok Sabha, Shah replied to Congress leader KC Venugopal’s barb about his 2010 arrest and said he had resigned even before being arrested.

Venugopal said, “BJP members are saying that this bill is to bring morality into politics. Can I ask the home minister a question? When he was the home minister of Gujarat, he was arrested—did he uphold morality at that time?”