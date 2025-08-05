/Amit Shah becomes India's longest-serving Home Minister

Amit Shah, one of the most prominent figures in India's politics, has become the longest-serving Home Minister of the country. He completed 2258 days as India's Home Minister, one of the most powerful and important political posts in the country. He surpassed the tenure of another BJP stalwart, Lal Krishna Advani, who spent 2,256 days as India's Home Minister.

Amit Shah, who switched to national politics after remaining Gujarat's Home Minister for several years when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state, rose to prominence after he helped the BJP-led alliance win 73 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

He was born in Mumbai in 1964 to Gujarati parents. He completed his schooling in Mansa and later moved to Ahmedabad. He joined RSS in 1980 at the age of 16. He became the secretary of the BJP's Ahmedabad unit in 1989. He also later strategised the poll campaignsof BJP stalwarts Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani.

In 2014, aged just 49, he became the youngestpresident of the BJP. In 2019, he was appointedas one of the youngest home ministers of the country ever.

On August 5, 2019, Amit Shah fulfilled the BJP's election promise -- abrogation of Article 370. The central government also ended the status of Jammu and Kashmir as a state and divided it into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

He also helped enact and roll out the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. The legislation, which was passed by the parliament in 2019, was implemented last year.

He also led the government's efforts to abolish triple talaq.

Amit Shah also played a pivotal role in formulating and implementing the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) 2023.