Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra expresses joy over Ram temple construction

As Ayodhya is all set and decked up to welcome Lord Ram on Monday (Jan 22) many distinguished guests have started arriving in the holy city for the much-awaited 'pran pratistha', consecration ceremony.

Essel Group Chairman and former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra, one of the special guests invited to the grand event, expressed joy over the construction of the Ram Temple upon arriving in the city.

During his conversation with Zee News, he recounted his visit to Ayodhya 45 years ago and expressed how when he last visited the holy city, he lamented over the absence of a temple dedicated to Lord Ram.

He then underlined the need to restore the cultural and religious sites that were destroyed during the reign of foreign invaders, reflecting on the anguish he experienced at the time.

He also outlined similarities between Lord Ram's reign and the principles of freedom and harmony in contrast to the divisive atmosphere he witnessed in the past few years.

Extensive security arrangements ahead of ‘pran prathishtha’

In order to ensure safe celebrations, a heavy police force has been deployed in the city with its being divided into Red and Yellow Zones respectively.

Units of Special Protection Group (SPG), National Security Guard (NSG) Black Cat Commandos, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Cobra, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Rapid Action Force (RAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are deployed across the city.

Additionally, snipers are also stationed at strategic points in the city and on rooftops, whereas, RAW and the Intelligence Bureau are also monitoring the operations.

Special DG Prashant Kumar, while talking to news agency ANI, said, "This is a significant undertaking for the UP Police. It poses both a challenge and an opportunity. Extensive security arrangements have been put in place, including traffic diversions from surrounding districts. Only authorised vehicles are permitted to enter Ayodhya starting tomorrow."