Farmers’ protest LIVE updates: Police, protesters clash on Punjab-Haryana border

Farmers’ protest LIVE updates: The Indian national capital turned into a fortress on Tuesday (Feb 13) as more than 200 farmers’ unions staged protests against the central government on major borders. Farmers from three neighbouring states—Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab—are descending upon Delhi after their talks with two union ministers failed to address their demands.

Here are live updates from the farmers’ protest:

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi promises legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers

“Farmer brothers, today is a historic day! Congress has decided to give legal guarantee of MSP to every farmer on crops as per Swaminathan Commission. This step will change the lives of 15 crore farmer families by ensuring their prosperity. This is the first guarantee of Congress on the path of justice,” Rahul Gandhi said in an X post.

India's Chief Justice takes note of traffic chaos in Delhi-NCR

Taking note of the massive traffic jams across the national capital region on account of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud today said he will accommodate lawyers if they are stuck in traffic due to farmer protests. If anyone has a problem due to the traffic situation, "we will adjust," a bench comprising the CJI and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra told lawyers at the outset of the day's proceedings.

Farmers remove cement barricading in Haryana's Kurukshetra

Farmers in Haryana's Kurukshetra remove cement barricading amid clashes with police. Intense politics has also begun over the issue. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the Haryana's Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government of using force against the farmers. "Farmers had given a notice to the (Haryana) government for this peaceful protest long back. Not only water cannons and tear gas shells were used, rubber bullets were also fired (on protesting farmers). Such security arrangement, on Punjab-Haryana border and Delhi-Haryana border, is not there even on India-Pakistan border," said AAP President Dr Sushil Gupta. #WATCH | Haryana: Protesting farmers forcibly remove the cement barricade in Haryana's Kurukshetra#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/qifYSpsHpv — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024 × Police, protesters clash at Punjab-Haryana border