/Afghanistan seeks Indian seeds and technology to boost farming and food security

Afghanistan’s Agriculture Minister Mawlawi Ataullah Omari has called on India to help modernise the country’s farming sector, which supports 80% of its population, during talks in New Delhi this week. Mr Omari, who met Indian Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, described his visit as a sign of hope for Afghans after decades of conflict. “The welcome I received is hope for people of Afghanistan… hopefor the bettermentof our people,” he said. “For 45-50 years, we saw instability. Today we have a government which controls the whole geography. Leadership is working for the prosperity of people, especially for betterment of traders. We need India’s cooperation.”

Agriculture, irrigation and livestock dominate Afghanistan’s economy. The Afghan minister stressed the need for modern technology, certified seeds and better processing facilities to support farmers. “Our country is dependent on Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock,” he said.

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“Farmers need support for harvesting, protecting [the] harvest, and collecting the harvest. We want to help our farmers. We need support for processing of fruit, fresh fruits. We need cooperation on certified seed. We need technology for our farmers.”

India has responded positively, reaffirming its willingness to share expertise. India's minister Chouhan said India remained ready to support Afghanistan’s food security and agricultural productivity through scientific know-how and institutional experience. He highlighted offers of quality wheat, maize and potato seeds, climate-resilient and biofortified crop varieties, and the scientific expertise of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) institutions.

Water management key concern

Water management emerged as a key concern. The Afghan delegation highlighted challenges from water scarcity and climate change, seeking help with irrigation, water harvesting and watershed development. Mr Chouhan shared India’s experience in "micro-irrigation, rainwater harvesting, farm ponds, check dams and efficient water-use technologies, and expressed India's willingness to support Afghanistan in developing sustainable irrigation systems and climate-resilient farming practices", India statement said.

The ministers also discussed broader cooperation in horticulture, dairy, livestock, poultry, fisheries, post-harvest management, digital agriculture and soil health. The Indian side proposed strengthening ties between ICAR and Afghan institutions through joint research, exchanges and training programmes. Both sides recognised the potential to boost agricultural trade and private-sector links.

Mr Omari welcomed India’s continued support and emphasised priorities such as improving wheat productivity, livestock development and capacity building. Senior ICAR officials briefed the meeting on existing collaboration in research, irrigation, germplasm exchange and human resource development, pledging to expand it further. The two countries have agreed to establish a Joint Working Group to draw up a structured roadmap for long-term cooperation, including regular institutional engagement and new areas of collaboration.

The Afghan Agriculture minister is the 4thminister to travel to Delhi from Kabul since October 2025 as India, Afghanistan up engagement.