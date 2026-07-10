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  • /WATCH: Indian diplomat strongly objects to misrepresented map of India at Dhaka seminar

WATCH: Indian diplomat strongly objects to misrepresented map of India at Dhaka seminar

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 18:27 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 18:27 IST
WATCH: Indian diplomat strongly objects to misrepresented map of India at Dhaka seminar

Pooja Kumari Jha, Second Secretary at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka Photograph: (@sidhant/X)

Story highlights

As soon as the flawed map appeared in an event organised by Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies Pooja Kumari Jha, Second Secretary at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka immediately raised the issue.

An Indian diplomat lodged a strong objection after an incorrect map of India was displayed during a seminar in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka. The map displayed at a foreign affairs seminar showed Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan. As soon as the flawed map appeared in a presentation by former Bangladeshi Ambassador Tariq A Karim, Pooja Kumari Jha, Second Secretary at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka immediately raised the issue.

“The map of India displayed here is incorrect. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India," Jha stated during the event organised by Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies.

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Karim replied by saying the map was just for representational purpose and "does not project actual boundaries”. However, Jha wasn't happy with the answer and the depiction of Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan.

"I understand sir, but Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and it is misrepresented here," Jha reiterated.

India has consistently maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and any misrepresentation in the maps by any country is unacceptable and has raised such concerns with foreign governments and international forums in the past.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has not issued a formal statement on the incident yet.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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