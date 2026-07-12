/Wimbledon 2026: Karolina Muchova's 'ex-friend' joke steals the show after final heartbreak

Karolina Muchova mixed humour with heartfelt praise after falling just short in the Wimbledon final, jokingly calling Linda Noskova her ‘ex-friend’ before congratulating the young Czech on winning her maiden Grand Slam title. The 29-year-old staged a remarkable fightback after trailing by a set and a break, saving five championship points to force a deciding set. However, 21-year-old Noskova held her nerve in the third set to secure a 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 victory and claim the biggest title of her career.

During the trophy ceremony, Muchova began her speech with a light-hearted remark.

“It’s really tough to find any words. But I’ll start with Linda, my ex-friend," the elder Czech said during the trophy ceremony. She quickly clarified that the comment was made in jest before delivering an emotional tribute to the new Wimbledon champion. “I’m kidding obviously, kind of. You’re so young. This was your first final of a Slam. The way you handled it and how you played was really unbelievable. Beyond this all you’re especially a very kind person and human being. Congratulations to you and your team. You deserve it," the 29-year-old said.

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The defeat marked another heartbreaking Grand Slam final loss for Muchova. She previously reached her first major final at the 2023 French Open, where she pushed Iga Swiatek to three sets before narrowly losing 2-6, 7-5, 4-6. Muchova had led 4-3 in the deciding set before Swiatek won the final three games to lift the title. Three years later, history repeated itself in another agonizing fashion.