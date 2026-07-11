/The Odyssey: Mumbai cafe manager shares what happened when Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon stopped by for chai

Ahead of The Odyssey's release, Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Christopher Nolan visited India to promote their upcoming film. The team is in Mumbai this weekend, and the trio took an unexpected detour before attending the film's Indian premiere. Instead of heading straight to the venue, they visited the city's popular Olympia Coffee House in Colaba for a chai break.

A chai break

In the visuals shared by Universal Pictures India, Nolan, Holland and Damon can be seen enjoying cups of tea with bun maska and desserts before heading to the evening's celebrations. Sharing the images on social media, the studio wrote, "Quick tea stop before The Odyssey Mumbai Premiere. A Big night awaits, but chai comes first! #OdysseyMumbaiPremiere."

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While the photos and videos have taken over the internet, staff at the 108-year-old cafe revealed that initially they had no idea who the Hollywood guests were.

Cafe manager shares details

As per HT City, Olympia Coffee House manager Inayat Maredia shared that the preparations had quietly begun hours before the stars arrived.

Maredia said, "Unn teenon ke guests jo the, voh pehle 2:30 baje naashte ke liye aaye, uske baad se voh khade the baahar hi cafe ke. Humko toh pata bhi nahi tha ki jinki voh wait kar rahe hain, voh itne bade hain. Baad mein jab Google kiya toh maloom padha ki Tom Spider Man wale actor hain. (Their team members had arrived around 2:30 pm and had been waiting outside the cafe since then. We had no idea that the people they were waiting for were such big personalities. Later, when we searched online, we realised that Tom was the actor who plays Spider-Man.)"

Maredia shared that Nolan, Holland and Damon reached the cafe around 6 pm.

"The three of them came in, had chai and bun maska, and kept it to very light snacks. They didn't stay for long because a huge crowd started gathering. Their bodyguards and the police were there as well. They were at the cafe for no more than 10 to 15 minutes," the cafe manager added.

Fans reactions

As soon as the visuals surfaced, fans flooded social media with reactions. "Before the red carpet, comes the chai break," one use said. "GOAT blessed the City," another added. "Stawp they look so cute," commented another. "Tom having tea reminded me of Spiderman India Pavitr Prabhakar having tea with his aunt maya ( may) in Spiderman: Across the spiderverse," said one.

About The Odyssey

Nolan's The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton and Charlize Theron. Inspired by Homer's epic poem, the film follows Odysseus on his perilous journey home after the Trojan War.