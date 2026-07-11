/The Odyssey director Christopher Nolan believes younger generations are 'utterly rejecting AI'

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is all set to arrive in cinemas next week. Amid the growing excitement, the filmmaker has opened up about his take on the rise of artificial intelligence in cinema, saying younger generations are becoming highly critical of AI-generated content.

Nolan on the use of AI in filmmaking

During a conversation with The Telegraph, the Oscar-winning director said, "I’ve never seen a more rapid wholesale dismissal of a supposedly foundational jump in technology in my lifetime."

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He further added, "So much energy has been expended on bringing in AI, but if you look at that generation’s reaction, they’re utterly rejecting it."

Also Read: Tom Holland on why The Odyssey will be celebrated by Indians

While expressing scepticism about AI's current place in filmmaking, the filmmaker shared, "Their judgment of AI slop has been immediate and harsh. They see it for what it is very quickly, and it’s much easier for them to identify it, because it grew out of an online world they know really well. And while that doesn’t mean that every aspect of the technology is useless or meaningless, in filmmaking it’s hitting at exactly the wrong time. After years of driving towards heavily virtual environments, we’re seeing a renewed interest in more tactile, more real forms of storytelling."

Nolan addresses Obsession and Backrooms' success

Nolan also dismissed the notion that younger viewers have lost interest in ambitious or slow-paced cinema. "This is why I never bought into the arguments that young audiences’ attention spans are too fried to enjoy a three-hour Greek epic," Nolan said. "Those films are so mysterious and ruminative. I mean, parts of Backrooms are like David Lynch at his most obscure. And yet young people can’t get enough of them."

About The Odyssey

Nolan's The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton and Charlize Theron. Inspired by Homer's epic poem, the film follows Odysseus on his perilous journey home after the Trojan War.