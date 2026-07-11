What is India without a chai? And that’s exactly what the team of The Odyssey did.Tom Holland, Matt Damon, and Christopher Nolan are in India, and they stopped by for a cup of chai and bun maska in true Mumbai style.

Nolan is in India for the first time to promote his movie, and joining him for the two-day visit are his two lead actors from the film, Matt Damon, who plays King Odysseus, and Tom Holland, who plays Telemachus. The trio landed in Mumbai on July 10, the day the premiere happened.

Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, Matt Damon enjoy tea and bun maska in Mumbai

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A day after landing in the city, Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, and Matt Damon stepped out into the bustling streets to have a cup of chai.

The Hollywood trio was spotted enjoying tea and Mumbai’s iconic bun maska, soaking in the city’s famous Olympia Coffee House in Colaba.

Sharing a picture of the trio, the Universal studios shared the happy picture of the two actors and Nolan. ‘’Quick tea stop before The Odyssey Mumbai Premiere'. A Big night awaits, but chai comes first!'' they wrote in the caption.

In the video, Nolan, Damon, and Holland were seen entering the famous restaurant, where they were served milk tea and bun maska. Greeting everyone with smiles and waves, the trio cheered before taking a sip of the tea.

The quick visit to the city’s cafe comes amid their busy schedule during the promotions of the movie. Today, Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Matt Damon, and Tom Holland did a photocall at the Taj Mahal Hotel as they posed together, with the picturesque view of the Gateway of India and the vast Arabian Sea in the background.

Today, the trio along with Emma had interacted with the media during a press conference in Mumbai. They also had made a public appearance at the first premiere of the movie in Mumbai on July 10 at at PVR ICON IMAX, Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai.

“This is not the first time I've been in Mumbai. But it is the first time we have had a chance to launch a film here. So you are among the first audiences in the world to see this film. By the way, did you like this film?” Nolan said.