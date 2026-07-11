/After diplomacy and economy, Asim Munir has new role in Pakistan: Population control

Pakistan's all-powerful Army Chief Asim Munir seems to have become Islamabad's answer to almost every pressing challenge, be it the country's enduring economic crisis or diplomatic engagement with world powers. Now, Munir has another role: helping tackle Pakistan's population challenge.

It may be unusual for an army chief to dabble in civilian administrative matters in most countries, but Pakistan increasingly seems to have only one answer to every major challenge: the omnipotent Asim Munir.

As Pakistan's population continues to grow rapidly despite already being the world's fifth most populous country, and with projections suggesting it could overtake Indonesia by around 2030 to become the fourth largest, the country has little choice but to address the mounting demographic pressure alongside its economic challenges.

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To tackle the issue, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a committee to recommend policy reforms aimed at slowing population growth, with Munir among its members.

Pakistani Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal announced the move during a Senate meeting earlier this week, Dawn reported.

According to Kamal, the fact that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif joined hands with Munir on the matter "reflects the government's seriousness in tackling the rapid population growth". However, he did not elaborate on the measures being considered or any specific suggestions made by Munir.

"The government is treating this issue with the highest priority and important policy decisions are being taken at every level," the health minister was quoted as saying. He added that the finance and planning ministers are also members of the committee.

According to Dawn, the government could also revise the formula for allocating federal revenue to provinces. At present, revenue is distributed largely on the basis of population, a system that effectively gives provinces an incentive to maintain higher population numbers.

From diplomacy to the economy

Even before adding this new responsibility to his portfolio, Munir had increasingly emerged as Islamabad's top diplomat, making multiple high-profile visits to China, the United States and countries in the Middle East.

Munir led Pakistan's mediation efforts during the recent US-Iran conflict, juggling diplomacy between Tehran and Washington before Islamabad hosted high-level talks on April 11 and 12, which were attended by US Vice President JD Vance, just days after an initial ceasefire on April 7.

In June 2023, months after taking over as army chief, Munir established the Special Investment Facilitation Council. The body acts as a powerful clearinghouse designed to bypass Pakistan's bureaucratic red tape and gives the military direct decision-making powers in sectors including agriculture, mining, information technology, energy and defence production.

Munir's powers expand after Operation Sindoor

Following India's Operation Sindoor, Pakistan elevated Munir to the rank of Field Marshal despite suffering heavy losses during the 72-hour conflict.

Islamabad further expanded its authority through the 27th Constitutional Amendment passed in November 2025, creating the post of Chief of Defence Forces and placing the navy and air force under his command in addition to the army.

The Pakistan Army Act was also amended to extend the tenure of the army chief from three years to five years. Munir, who was originally due to retire in 2027, can now remain in office until 2030. After completing his tenure, he will retain the rank of Field Marshal and enjoy legal immunity for life.