/‘He’s a Machine’: Harry Kane plays down Erling Haaland comparisons ahead of World Cup quarterfinal

England captain Harry Kane played down comparisons with Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, who leads Kane by a goal in the race for the Golden Boot in the 2026 World Cup. While Kane has smashed six goals in this edition thus far, Haaland sits in second spot with seven to his name, one shy of table-toppers Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, who have scored eight goals each. However, with England and Norway set to clash in the quarterfinal on Sunday (Jul 12), all eyeballs will be on the two goal scorers, but Kane insists Haaland is different, incredible and a machine.

"It is an impossible one for me to answer. First of all, I think we are completely different players almost. I know we are both seen as strikers, but it is almost two different positions, if I'm totally honest,” Kane said of the comparison between him and Haaland.

"Erling has been incredible, his goal-scoring record. Physically, he's a machine; he's a beast. His finishing is at the highest level, and obviously, his goal-scoring record speaks for itself,” he added.

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Kane and Haaland have been the best strikers in their respective leagues across competitions, with the England international scoring 73 goals for Bayern Munich and his country this season. Haaland, on the other hand, scored 46 times for Manchester City in 2025-2026, winning the Premier League Golden Boot for the third time in the past four seasons.



"I see myself as a different player, although I score the same goals," Kane said. "I like to maybe touch the ball a little bit more, be involved in play a little bit more, but also can play as an out-and-out nine. I don't think it is one to compare ourselves.



"I respect him a lot as a player and a fellow professional. Obviously, hoping he has a quiet day tomorrow. His overall performances over these recent years speak for themselves. He's a fantastic player,” he added.

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‘Now is the Time to Peak’

Harry Kane has been instrumental in helping England top Group L and later beat DR Congo and Mexico in their two knockout matches. Despite looking far from convincing, England’s head coach, Thomas Tuchel, has done wonders with his tactics, and Kane is all but proud of his team.



"Everyone wants to start the tournament perfect. In an ideal situation, you win every game, you win comfortably, you play amazing football, but that's not always the case. History shows winners of major tournaments very rarely just have a smooth run all the way through.



"We are coming into a period now where, quarterfinals, we need to show the best version of ourselves, the highest levels that we can reach as a team that we haven't quite reached yet at this tournament.



"Now's the time to express that. We hope we've done all the work to now peak as a team. We go into this moment where the quarterfinal, semifinal, final are all within a week, eight days of each other, so it comes really quickly.

