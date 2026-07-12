/Cristiano Ronaldo faces backlash after viral Euro 2016 post following Portugal's FIFA World Cup exit

Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked widespread debate on social media after sharing a nostalgic post just days after Portugal's disappointing exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Portuguese captain, who recently played the final World Cup match of his illustrious career, posted ‘A victory of millions’ across his social media platforms to mark the 10th anniversary of Portugal's historic UEFA Euro 2016 triumph.

Although the post celebrated one of the greatest moments in Portuguese football history, many fans questioned its timing, with Portugal having been eliminated from the World Cup only days earlier. The reaction quickly divided supporters, with some accusing Ronaldo of focusing on past achievements rather than the team's latest setback. The criticism also followed Ronaldo's comments after Portugal's exit, where he insisted that winning the European Championship held the same significance for him as lifting the FIFA World Cup.

"I have won three titles for Portugal; before Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal hadn't won a single title," Ronaldo said. “The biggest title the national team has ever won was in 2016, the European Championship, which, to be honest, is just as significant to me as a World Cup.” His remarks reignited debate among football fans, especially after Portugal's campaign ended in disappointment despite entering the tournament as one of the favourites.

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Here's how social media reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's post

Social media platforms were flooded with mixed reactions to Ronaldo's anniversary post. While many supporters praised him for celebrating a defining moment in Portugal's football history, others argued that the message came too soon after the national team's painful World Cup exit, with some claiming the veteran forward was 'living in the past'.

Despite the criticism, Ronaldo's legacy with Portugal remains unmatched. He is the country's all-time leading appearance-maker and goalscorer, having guided the national team to its first major international trophy at UEFA Euro 2016 before adding the inaugural UEFA Nations League title. Portugal's hopes of finally winning the FIFA World Cup once again ended in frustration after a Round of 16 defeat to Spain.