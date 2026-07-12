/Jurgen Klopp agrees in 'principle' to become new Germany head coach

Jurgen Klopp has reached an agreement in principle to become the next head coach of Germany's men's national football team after holding key talks with senior officials from the German Football Association (DFB) in New York. Although final negotiations are still required and an agreement with Red Bull, where Klopp has served as Head of Global Football since January 2025, must be completed, the move is now considered close to being finalised.

Klopp is expected to succeed Julian Nagelsmann, who stepped down following Germany's disappointing early exit from the FIFA World Cup. "DFB president Bernd Neuendorf and DFB vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke held their first in-depth talks with Jurgen Klopp in New York regarding his potential appointment as national team coach," the DFB said in a statement. "During the constructive exchange, an agreement was reached on the key points of a potential contract. Talks will continue next week. Both sides are confident that the negotiations, subject to an agreement with Klopp's current employer, Red Bull can ultimately be successfully concluded."

Klopp is reportedly set to sign a four-year contract, marking his first coaching role since leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season and his first experience in international football. The 58-year-old has spent recent weeks working as a television pundit for German broadcasters during the World Cup, while speculation over his managerial future has continued. Earlier this year, Klopp was linked with a possible move to Real Madrid, although he dismissed those reports, calling them ‘all nonsense’.

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During his highly successful nine-year spell at Liverpool, Klopp guided the club to seven major trophies, including the Premier League title in the 2019-20 season and the UEFA Champions League crown in 2019. Before his time in England, Klopp transformed Borussia Dortmund into one of Germany's dominant clubs, winning back-to-back Bundesliga titles between 2011 and 2012. He also managed Mainz 05 for seven years, the club where he spent almost his entire playing career.

A significant figure in the negotiations has been DFB vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke, who previously worked closely with Klopp during his successful years at Borussia Dortmund. Their long-standing professional relationship is believed to have helped accelerate discussions for one of football's most sought-after managers. Germany are seeking a fresh start after another disappointing World Cup campaign. Their latest tournament ended in a last-32 penalty shootout defeat to Paraguay, extending a prolonged period of underachievement on the international stage.

Since lifting the FIFA World Cup in 2014 under Joachim Low, Germany have struggled to recreate that success. They failed to progress beyond the group stage at both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups under Joachim Low and Hansi Flick respectively. Nagelsmann took charge in September 2023 on an initial deal through Euro 2024, where Germany reached the quarterfinals before losing in extra time to eventual champions Spain.