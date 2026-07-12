/IND-W vs ENG-W, One-off Test: Kranti Gaud's five-for, Smriti Mandhana's fifty put India in total control at Lord's

Kranti Gaud etched her name into Lord's history with a memorable five-wicket haul before Smriti Mandhana once again produced a classy innings to put India firmly in command of the inaugural women's Test against England on Saturday. The young seamer delivered an outstanding spell of 5/37 from 17 disciplined overs as England were bowled out for 170 in reply to India's first-innings total of 285. By stumps on the second day, India had reached 154/1 in their second innings, stretching their overall lead to a commanding 269 runs.

That advantage already exceeds the highest successful fourth-innings chase in women's Test cricket, Australia's 198-run pursuit against England in Sydney in 2011. Mandhana followed her elegant first-innings 83 with another fluent display, finishing unbeaten on 69. The left-hander shared an opening partnership of 88 with Shafali Verma, who bounced back from a first-innings duck to score 33. Gaud's performance also secured her a place in Lord's history. After 142 years of men's Test cricket at the iconic venue, the 22-year-old became the first woman to earn a spot on the famous honours board for taking five wickets in a Test innings.

She joins distinguished Indian bowlers Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, Bishan Bedi and Kapil Dev among those recognised at the ground. "It feels great to be on the honours board," Gaud told reporters after stumps, while England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone admitted the hosts had endured a ‘tough day’.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

England resumed on 21/1 but quickly slipped to 32-3 after losing two wickets without adding a run. Maia Bouchier, unbeaten overnight on 17, edged Gaud behind for 23 before Sayali Satghare trapped former England captain Heather Knight lbw for six.

Gaud then produced a superb delivery that angled in before moving away sharply to bowl Alice Capsey for nine, leaving England struggling at 47/4. Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amy Jones briefly revived the innings with a fifth-wicket stand of 84. Jones top-scored with 52, while Sciver-Brunt contributed 44.

However, India's bowlers quickly regained control. Jones departed before lunch after offering a simple bat-pad catch to short leg off off-spinner Sneh Rana. Sciver-Brunt added just five more runs after the interval before Gaud trapped her lbw. "All the five wickets were special," said Gaud. "But that one (Sciver-Brunt) mattered most to me as we really needed a wicket at thst stage."

Gaud completed her five-wicket haul in spectacular fashion when Lauren Bell edged to the slips. Rana instinctively parried the ball away from her throat before Shafali Verma completed a diving catch to finish the innings. India's second innings began with another authoritative batting display from Mandhana, who continued the rich form that saw her score 83 in the first innings.

The stylish opener punished Lauren Bell's short deliveries with effortless pull shots, while Verma played positively after her first-innings disappointment. Mandhana also launched Sophie Ecclestone straight down the ground for a magnificent six, underlining her dominance. The left-hander had already achieved another milestone earlier in the match, becoming the youngest woman to feature in 300 international matches across all formats at the age of 29 years and 357 days.