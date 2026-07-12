/England crush India to win T20I series 4-0; claim no 1 rankings with whitewash

Team India suffers its first T20I series clean sweep against England, with the hosts winning the five-match series 4-0 to take over the number one spot on the team rankings. Powered by Jos Buttler’s brilliant 131, complemented by captain Harry Brook’s unbeaten 95, England posted a mammoth 257 for three in the first innings. Sam Curran returned with three wickets and Adil Rashid with two as England restricted India to 201 for eight in the fifth and final T20I in Southampton to win the match and the series. The newly appointed India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer has lost back-to-back series on this UK tour.

India won the toss and elected to bowl first. The visitors made a couple of changes to their playing XI, with the most significant being the dropping of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi; Sanju Samson, who was dropped after three poor outings, returned to the top. All-rounder Suryansh Shedge also got a chance in this dead rubber. With no Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana, India’s depleted bowling attack bore the brunt of a ruthless England onslaught.



Despite removing the dangerous Phil Salt, the Indian bowlers failed to put England’s back against the wall. Veteran Buttler and Brook stitched a record-breaking 233-run stand for the second, smashing Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground. Buttler, who was missing his Midas touch, brought his A-game to the table and smashed his second T20I hundred – a mouth-watering 131 off just 64 balls. He clobbered eight sixes and 12 fours in his marathon innings.

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His partner and captain, Brook, also punished the Indian bowlers with disdain, hitting boundaries for fun. Barring the front two quicks, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna, who conceded fewer than 10 runs per over, three bowlers went over 13. Shivam Dube, who bowled the penultimate over, also conceded 22 runs but picked up two wickets, including Buttler and Jacob Bethell.

World Champions Flop in England

India had already surrendered the T20I series, but pride and a compensatory win were all they fought for in the final T20I, and much to their disappointment, they failed in their final attempt. Samson and Abhishek opened the innings but couldn’t get going, as the two departed inside the first six overs.



Shreyas Iyer, India’s top scorer in this series, joined Ishan Kishan in the middle, and the pair added 55 for the third wicket. Even after Iyer’s dismissal, India was very much in the run chase, but two more wickets in the next five overs broke their momentum. Under-fire Tilak Varma scored 53 off 25 balls, but even that wasn’t enough as England won the match by 56 runs and the series 4-0.

