/Viral pic! Shubman Gill's Wimbledon Royal Box appearance with Sachin Tendulkar takes internet by storm

India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill joined cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar among a host of high-profile guests at Wimbledon on Friday at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. A picture that quickly went viral showed Gill seated alongside Tendulkar and his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, in the prestigious Royal Box on Centre Court during the day's action.

With his appearance, Gill became only the fourth Indian cricket captain to receive an invitation to the Royal Box at Wimbledon, following Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma.

Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of cricket's greatest batters, retired from international cricket in 2013 after playing his landmark 200th Test match. Wimbledon honored the cricket icon by calling him ‘cricket royalty’. Former West Indies captain Brian Lara was also among the distinguished guests in the Royal Box, an exclusive seating area reserved for invited dignitaries, sporting legends, and celebrities by the All England Club.

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Football was also represented, with Netherlands defender and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk attending the event. The Dutch national team was eliminated from the FIFA World Cup in the Round of 32. Veteran American actor Dustin Hoffman, 88, attended Wimbledon as a guest, although he was not seated in the Royal Box after making an appearance there in 2024.

The celebrity attendance also included British actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Hugh Laurie, and Damian Lewis, along with renowned fashion designer Tom Ford and Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Gill has enjoyed an eventful sporting tour in England beyond cricket.