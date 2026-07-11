/Russia-Ukraine war: Putin urges remote work after massive Ukrainian strikes

Russian authorities in the Novosibirsk region have urged residents to work from home and limit car travel as the country’s fuel crisis deepens following Ukrainian strikes on key oil refineries. The region, home to nearly three million people, is one of Siberia’s most populous areas and a major center for manufacturing and industry. The advisory comes after Ukraine struck an oil refinery in the neighboring Omsk region earlier this week, disabling one of Russia’s largest oil processing facilities by capacity.