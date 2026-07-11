/Crash Landing On You couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin enjoy rare family outing in Los Angeles

South Korean couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, best known for their show Crash Landing On You have once again delighted fans with their love and bond after they were spotted enjoying a vacation in Los Angeles with their young son. Several photos and videos from their outing have gone viral.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's family outing in Los Angeles

Reports say Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were seen visiting what appeared to be the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County with their son. Dressed casually, the couple appeared relaxed as they explored the exhibits as a family. The trip has drawn particular attention, as Los Angeles also holds sentimental significance for the couple, who visited the city during their honeymoon after marrying in 2022.

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Recently, overseas SNS and online communities quickly spread eyewitness accounts and photos of the couple visiting Disneyland in California, US.

All about Hyun Bin and So Ye Jin

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are South Korea’s most celebrated power couple, affectionately known as "BinJin." After starring together in the 2018 film The Negotiation and the 2019 global hit drama Crash Landing on You, they married on March 31, 2022, and welcomed a son, Kim Woo-jin, in November 2022.

Their transition from co-stars to real-life partners began officially in March 2020 after the wrap-up of Crash Landing on You, culminating in a fairytale wedding, which was one of the much-talked-about weddings of all time. They made history at the 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards, becoming the first married couple to win the top acting honours in the same year—Hyun Bin for Harbin and Son for No Other Choice.

Hyun Bin He rose to international stardom through hit dramas like My Lovely Sam Soon, Secret Garden, and Crash Landing on You. After debuting in 2003, his breakout role came in 2005's My Lovely Sam Soon, which recorded massive viewership ratings. He later cemented his status as a leading man in the 2010 fantasy romance Secret Garden.