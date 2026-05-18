From making his debut in the TV series Bodyguard to global stardom with shows including Crash Landing on You, Hyun Bin has established himself as one of the celebrated and adaptable actors.
Hyun Bin is one of South Korea's most successful and highly paid actors, achieving global stardom for his leading roles in iconic shows with a blend of action, suspense and romantic comedies. Over a career spanning more than two decades, he has transitioned from a heartthrob to a critically acclaimed, versatile leading man. Here are a few of the popular shows and films you shouldn't miss watching.
The debut show, which was released in 2003, tells the story of Gyeong-tak (Cha Seung-Won), an unemployed former soldier who becomes a professional bodyguard after saving a client's life, navigating the dangerous corporate and personal entanglements of the security industry.
Secret Garden follows the story of a rich and narcissistic CEO of a successful company, who falls in love with a down-to-earth stuntwoman; he deals with several conflicting emotions while trying to woo her.
The South Korean film is about an officer from North Korea who changes sides to commit fraud and flee to South Korea; two detectives set out on a hunt.
The thriller film follows the story of an ace crisis negotiator who attempts to figure out the real motivation of a man who has kidnapped two people and crack his calm demeanour.
Crash Landing on You tells the story of a South Korean heiress who lands in North Korea after a paragliding mishap. However, things take a chaotic turn when she falls into the life of an army officer, who decides to help her hide and escape from the country. How the love blossoms between two and surpasses all obstacles forms the main crux of the story.
The romance thriller follows the story of a cryptic creator of an innovative augmented reality game, an investment firm executive, who meets a woman who runs a hostel in Spain. They become entangled in a web of mysterious incidents caused by a revolutionary augmented reality (AR) game set within the historic Alhambra Palace.
The South Korean romance series is about an owner of Wonder Land, a theme park, who decides to shut down the circus show at Wonder Land; he has to deal with the lead actress of the show, who ends up falling in love with him.
The thriller show is about Geon-young, who starts his probe into Ki-tae's smuggling operations and their links with officials; the two men become embroiled in a perilous rivalry fuelled by political conspiracies, criminal enterprises, and conflicting visions of justice. The first season, consisting of 6 episodes, premiered on December 24, 2025. Disney+ and Hulu. Season 2 is reportedly slated for its release in the second half of 2026.