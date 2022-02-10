'Crash Landing On You' stars Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin announce their wedding

Actors Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin- stars of the popular Korean drama 'Crash Landing on You' have announced that they are getting married. The news comes over a year after the couple first confirmed they were dating after featuring together in the global hit.



Actress Son Ye-jin shared the news via her Instagram handle- sharing a photo of a miniature white dress, her beau Hyun Bin shared the news with a handwritten note via his agency, VAST.

Son's post was accompanied with a note that said, “I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it’s an important one. I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes… it’s him. Boy meets girl, recognizes each other in the crowd, promises to build a future together… I couldn’t imagine!"



“It happened so naturally… But, isn’t that destiny? Just being with him, I feel warm and protected. Please help us celebrate the beginning of our future. And to my dearest fans, I have received unconditional love and for a long time now, I thought, there’s no way to repay it. Please know that I’m infinitely grateful and I also wish you all happiness!"

Hyun Bin, meanwhile, made the announcement via his agency which shared a picture in which the actor is seen holding Son Ye-jin’s hand along with his note. As translated by Soompi, Hyun Bin wrote, “Hello, this is Hyun Bin. Is everyone doing well? I am writing this because I wanted to let my fans, who have shown me such enormous support and love and cherished me despite my flaws, know first about this most important decision of my life."



“Probably many of you have guessed, right? It’s true. I have made the important decision of marriage and am cautiously taking steps toward the second stage of my life. I have made this promise with the woman who always makes me laugh (Son Ye Jin): to always walk together in the days that lie ahead. The 'Jung Hyuk and Se Ri’' who were together in the drama will take the first step together in that future. I believe that people will rejoice and celebrate our first steps together with the same affection and warmth that you have shown us so far. Until we can meet in person again, please stay happy and healthy," he added.

The stars will reportedly tie the knot in March in Seoul, South Korea. It will be a private affair with only close friends and family in attendance.



The news of their relationship first came to light thanks to a report in Dispatch Korea on January 1, 2021. Days later, Son Ye-jin confirmed the news with a post on Instagram. The actors had fans rooting for them to date in real life after they starred in 'Crash Landing On You'.

Son and Hyun have also worked together in the 2018 action thriller film 'The Negotiation'.