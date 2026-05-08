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  • /Baeksang Arts Awards 2026 winners list: Hyun Bin, Yoona, Park Bo Young and more bag awards

Baeksang Arts Awards 2026 winners list: Hyun Bin, Yoona, Park Bo Young and more bag awards

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: May 08, 2026, 22:42 IST | Updated: May 08, 2026, 22:42 IST
Baeksang Arts Awards 2026 winners list: Hyun Bin, Yoona, Park Bo Young and more bag awards

Hyun Bin, Park Bo Young and Yoona at Baeksang Arts Awards 2026 Photograph: (X)

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The 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards were held in Seoul today, and several renowned stars, including Hyun Bin and Park Bo Young, among others, bagged awards. Read to know more.

The 62nd edition of the Baeksang Awards is back in Seoul. The event basically focuses on the excellence in South Korean films, television shows and theatre. This year's edition marks a significant expansion with the establishment of a Musical Division, created in partnership with the Korea Musical Theatre Association to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Korean musical theatre. Let's delve in to know the winner's list of this year.

62nd Baekang Arts Awards winner list

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Best Drama – You and Everything Else (Netflix)

Best Variety Show – The Wonder Coach (MBC)

Best Educational Programme – Our Shining Days (KBS1)

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Best Director – Park Shin Woo (Our Unwritten Seoul)

Best Screenplay – Song Hye Jin (You and Everything Else)

Technical Achievement – Kang Seung Won (The Seasons)

Best Actor- Hyun Bin (Made in Korea)

Best Actress- Park Bo Young (Our Unwritten Seoul)

Best Supporting Actor – Yoo Seung Mok (The Dream Life of Mr Kim)

Best Supporting Actress – Lim Soo Jung (Low Life)

Best New Actor – Lee Chae Min (Bon Appetit, Your Majesty)

Best New Actress – Bang Hyo Rin (Aema)

Best Male Entertainer – Kian84

Best Female Entertainer – Lee Soo Ji

MOVIE

Best Movie – No Other Choice

Best Director- Yoo Ga Eun (The World of Love)

Best New Director - Park Joon Ho (3670)

Best Actor - Park Jeong Min (The Ugly)

Best Actress - Mun Ka Young (Once We Were Us)

Best Supporting Actor- Lee Sung Min (No Other Choice)

Best Supporting Actress – Shin Sae Kyeong (HUMINT)

Best New Actor - Park Ji Hoon (The King's Warden)

Best New Actress- Seo Su Bin (The World of Love)

Best Screenplay - Byung Sung Hyun and Lee Jin Seong (Good News)

Technical Achievement - Lee Min Hwi (Pavane-music)

Gucci Impact Award - The King's Warden

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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