Joni Lamb death case: How did the Daystar president die?

Daystar TV president Joni Lamb passed away on 7 May after succumbing to preexisting medical issues. She was 65. Lamb was the co-founder and longtime president of Daystar Television Network. Her death followed a rapid decline in her health linked to a recent back injury, the network revealed in a statement.

Joni Lamb cause of death revealed

'Prior to her recent back injury, Lamb had been dealing with serious health matters that she chose to face head on and in private,' Daystar TV stated on X. 'The back injury compounded those challenges and led to a more serious medical situation than anyone had anticipated.'

Add WION as a Preferred Source

'Despite the dedicated effort of her medical team and the prayers of so many around the world, her condition worsened in the last few days,' it continued. 'We know that she is in the presence of Jesus, reunited with (her late husband) Marcus, and receiving her reward for a beautiful life lived in surrender to the Lord.'

While the statement did not give details of her illness, it is now known that Lamb’s back injury was due to a pre-existing condition.

Daystar said before her, Lamb had already ensured that an executive leadership team would take over to continue the ministry uninterrupted.