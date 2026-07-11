/US lawmaker Ro Khanna says armed Israeli settlers detained him during West Bank visit

US Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna on Saturday (July 11) claimed he was detained by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank during a visit this week aimed at assessing the human impact of the Israeli occupation.

The California representative said the incident took place on Wednesday while he was visiting the Palestinian hamlet of Khirbet Zanuta, where residents have previously been displaced following repeated settler attacks.

According to Khanna, the group's van was surrounded and blocked by armed Israeli settlers carrying American-made M4 machine guns before they called the Israeli military.

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"We were at a village that Israeli settlers had destroyed; they had destroyed the school, they had destroyed that village, and we were just looking at it," said Khanna.

"And these hoodlums come in with machine guns – M4, an American-made machine gun – and they detain us. They block off the road. And then they call the IDF, and ​the IDF is on their side, not on the side of the Americans," Khanna said, referring to the Israeli military.

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An aide travelling with Khanna, Cameron Kasky, said the group was held for more than an hour before officers who appeared to be Israeli police arrived and allowed them to leave.

The incident comes as Khanna has been at the centre of several high-profile political issues, including leading efforts to push for the release of the Epstein files while taking an increasingly vocal position on US-Israel ties. He is also considering a run for the 2028 US presidential election.

The Indian-American lawmaker said the visit had strengthened his resolve to enter the presidential race.

"I'm strongly considering it, and I'm more resolved to consider it after this trip," he said.

Khanna also argued that the Israel-Palestine conflict has become a defining moral issue for the Democratic Party.

"If you're unwilling to speak up for Palestinian human rights, if you're unwilling to speak up against the genocide in Gaza, the apartheid in the West Bank, then you are morally compromised," he said.

Israel has repeatedly rejected allegations that it is committing "genocide" in Gaza or operating an apartheid system in the West Bank.

According to a Reuters poll, Israel's favourability among Democratic voters has declined sharply in recent years. At the same time, a growing number of Democratic lawmakers have called for placing conditions on the nearly $3.8 billion in annual US military aid provided to Israel.