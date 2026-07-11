Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Vietnam boat tragedy: CMs of Tamil Nadu, Kerala instruct officials to provide assistance to family members

Vietnam boat tragedy: CMs of Tamil Nadu, Kerala instruct officials to provide assistance to family members

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 21:30 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 21:30 IST
Vietnam boat tragedy: CMs of Tamil Nadu, Kerala instruct officials to provide assistance to family members

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay

Story highlights

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay expressed pain, anguish over the tragic boat accident and instructed state officials to coordinate with Centre to provide all assistance.

The tragic incident of boat capsize near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam in which 15 Indian tourists have been killed has shocked the entire nation. According to the Indian Embassy in Hanoi 32 Indian tourists on the boat when it capsized. Rescue operations are on and officials are working to establish the full details of the incident.

Ten of those who have died are from Tamil Nadu, 3 from Andhra Pradesh and 2 from Kerala.

The incident has left the entire nation in grief. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay expressing pain, anguish over the tragic boat accident instructed state officials to coordinate with Centre to provide all assistance to Tamils affected in the mishap.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

While the Chief Minister of Kerala has instructed the NORKA (Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs) CEO to coordinate with the Vietnam Embassy and obtain more details.

The Chief Minister's Office is also communicating with the Ministry of External Affairs. The Resident Commissioner of Keralam House has been assigned to coordinate the efforts: CMO

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

Trending Topics