/Vietnam boat tragedy: CMs of Tamil Nadu, Kerala instruct officials to provide assistance to family members

The tragic incident of boat capsize near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam in which 15 Indian tourists have been killed has shocked the entire nation. According to the Indian Embassy in Hanoi 32 Indian tourists on the boat when it capsized. Rescue operations are on and officials are working to establish the full details of the incident.

Ten of those who have died are from Tamil Nadu, 3 from Andhra Pradesh and 2 from Kerala.

The incident has left the entire nation in grief. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay expressing pain, anguish over the tragic boat accident instructed state officials to coordinate with Centre to provide all assistance to Tamils affected in the mishap.

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While the Chief Minister of Kerala has instructed the NORKA (Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs) CEO to coordinate with the Vietnam Embassy and obtain more details.