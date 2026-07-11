/US military withdraws stealth fighter jets from Israeli airbase even as tensions with Iran flare up again

Despite ceasefire efforts no concrete solution seems to be emerging between US and Iran to end the conflict. In fact tensions have escalated once again with the last 48 hours seeing attacks and counter-attacks as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) appears to be unravelling.

Amid all this US has taken an unexpected step. The American military withdrew its advanced stealth fighter jets from an Israeli airbase in southern Israel on Friday (July 10).

According to Times of Israel, at least 10 F-22 stealth fighters that were deployed at the Israeli Air Force’s Ovda base made a stop at RAF Fairford in the United Kingdom on their way back to the US.

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While the movement signals an end to forward deployment, it is not exactly an indication of a reduction in Washington’s ability to rapidly deploy combat planes to the Middle East.

Videos posted on social media showed jets landing at British airbase.

The F-22 stealth fighter jet of the US is world’s most advanced air-superiority fighter with unmatched speed, maneuverability and air-to-air combat capabilities.

The jets were deployed to Israel ahead of the recent war with Iran.

“Locked and loaded”, Trump threatens Iran again

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Friday (Jul 10) again threaten Iran. He said that any assassination attempts on him would follow US attacks on the Islamic Republic. He claimed that 1,000 missiles were “locked and loaded” and were aimed at Iran should it attempt or succeed in a plan to eliminate him. This comes after reports suggested that Israeli intelligence pointed to an Iranian plot to assassinate Trump.