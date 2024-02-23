Exclusive | India has potential to become the world's third-largest economy: Latvian FM Krišjānis Kariņš

Commending India, Latvian Foreign Minister Krišjānis Kariņš expressed, "India's economic growth is noteworthy, and it has the potential to become the world's third-largest economy if it sustains its current trajectory. As the world's largest democracy, it is crucial for India to assume a leadership role." WION engaged in a brief conversation with the Latvian FM, covering diverse topics ranging from Red Sea attacks to the Israel-Gaza situations.



WION- Key focuses areas in Delhi?

Latvian FM Krišjānis Kariņš - The central dialogue revolves around the countries with similar values to collaborate, given the escalating global dangers and complexities. Latvia, India, and the EU, united by common foundational values, particularly in upholding international law, face challenges exemplified by conflicts such as the Middle East war and the Russia-Ukraine situation.

Additionally, North Korea's nuclear posturing and the uncertain intentions of China concerning Taiwan add to the geopolitical uncertainties. In light of these escalating tensions, there is a pressing need to find diplomatic solutions to de-escalate and restore balance. India, positioned as a key player in the Indo-Pacific, and the EU naturally find common ground in their shared values, underscoring the necessity for collaborative efforts.

WION- About Indian mission in Latvia?

Latvian FM Krišjānis Kariņš - We’re happy that we have Latvian mission here in New Delhi. Just this month the Indian government took a decision and they want to open a permanent representation in Latvia, having an embassy in each other’s country will help further.

WION- Engagement in terms of People to people relationship and investment?

Latvian FM Krišjānis Kariņš - We have a growing number of Indian students, we have a growing community. We see a growing number of Latvian companies that are successfully exporting into India. This is a good base to start.

WION- Situation panning out in hot spots- Red Sea increased attacks and Israel-Gaza situation?

Latvian FM Krišjānis Kariņš - The situation is evolving into a crisis with the Houthis posing threats to the Red Sea. India is actively involved in safeguarding shipping in the region. It is crucial for the international community to maintain collaborative efforts. Latvia is engaged on two fronts - securing shipping in the Red Sea and facilitating dialogues between Israel and the Palestinians. The advocated solution is a two-state resolution, emphasizing the necessity for a Palestinian state to dissuade young Palestinians from turning to terrorism. Both Latvia and Europe are steadfast in this belief, and concerted efforts are required to persuade all parties involved.

WION- India as a voice of the global south?

Latvian FM Krišjānis Kariņš - India is a growing economy and it will become third largest economy if it probably continues to grow. As a world’s biggest democracy I think it’s very important to take on this leadership role. It’s the discussion we need to speak with one another. The connection with Europe is through values. When there’s uncertainty we fall back on basics. The basics are international law is upheld and if it is not upheld then it starts to crumble.

WION- Larger relationship between India and Baltic region?