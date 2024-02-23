Exclusive: India-Middle East Europe Corridor an opportunity to establish real connectivity, says ex-Italy FM

In an exclusive interview with WION's correspondent Sidhant Sibal, former Italian foreign minister Giulio Terzi di Sant’Agata spoke about the 75 years of friendship between Italy and India. He also spoke of the importance of India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

WION: How do you see India-Italy relationship?

Terzi: It is a great pleasure and an honour to be here. ...Let me focus on why I felt this year is not only useful, but necessary for me, and for the institution I am representing here and especially the fourth committee of the Senate of the Italian Republic.

The fourth committee is the committee which is entitled to deal with European Union policies. And therefore, it is strictly in line with the general purpose of Italian foreign security policy nowadays to connect with the Indo-Pacific that is a major point of European strategy and of the Italian strategy.

Last year, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it was really a landmark event for our country.

I believe, certainly for our bilateral relationship, a Strategic Partnership was signed after many years of partnership, but there was really a further step, a very important step in the relationship between the two countries, focusing on the major geopolitical concerns that our countries are facing together.

And from that meeting and the number of very important commitments which have already been implemented over the last few months - commitment in trade and economic commitment in scientific space co-operation, connectivity, construction of infrastructure and possibility.

Also, that is given to both countries to focus on IMEC. It is a fantastic objective to reach which means really connectivity. Connectivity about trade, and business, but also the most advanced reality which pertains to the high technology.

Data and artificial intelligence also...is something which entails a strong participation and common vision between our two countries.

So, it is a fantastic situation for the political national policies and also from the geopolitical point of view of our countries.

Italy individually as a nation, is very friendly with India and 75 years of diplomatic relations were celebrated last year.

Italy is a very close friend, and always more connected to India. But also Italy as a prominent member of the European Union, the role that Italy is playing in the Mediterranean and the connection, [in] geopolitical sense but also in human terms. From the point of view of history, the connection between the Mediterranean space and the Indo-Pacific then tells a lot about what we are doing now and what we are discussing here in the Raisina Dialogue.

WION: India-Italy relationship has grown by leaps and bounds but when it comes to China, China is one country which is seen as an aggressor, in the region, with India as well. How do you see China? I'm asking this as well because Italy recently withdrew from the BRI as well.

Terzi: From the major organisations to which Italy belongs- the European Union and NATO, but also other organisations, and regional organisations- there is no doubt that China over the last few years has been considered a very important partner and at the same time, a competitor, from which our countries sometimes the impression to be considered as adversity, in geopolitical terms... The fact is that the international order has to be revisited, reviewed, and reformed, but must not be disrupted in any possible way.



The international order means not an order higher than somebody who directs other countries.

It happens in certain circumstances in other parts of the world. But the international order means respect for the treaties that our countries have ratified.

Respect for the multilateral organisation to which we belong, respect for the rule of law, human rights, equality and freedom, freedom of religion, freedom of media and so on.

So in that sense, the fact that both our leaders and our countries are strongly committed through every initiative they are undertaking now in every region, they are deeply engaged in implementing international law.