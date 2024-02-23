Exclusive: Norway shares very strong relationship with India across many items, says Deputy FM

Norway's Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik said on Thursday (Feb 22) that his country shares a very strong relationship with India across many items. Speaking to WION's Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, Deputy Foreign Minister Kravik said that Norway and India have had lots of interesting conversations.

Both countries are trying to move forward on the basis of international law and mutual conversations about collaborating, he added.

Here are the excerpts:

Sidhant Sibal, WION:

With me is the deputy foreign minister of Norway. Sir welcome to WION. it's great having a conversation with you, again here in Delhi. This time of course, the focus has been many things including of course, including how India engages with the larger Nordic and the Baltic region, but specifically talking about Norway, What kind of relationship do you foresee between India and Norway?

Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik, Norway Deputy FM:

We have a very strong relationship with India across many, many items. So we have spoken about, you know, international law, we've spoken about multilateralism, how we cooperate for the purposes of reforming the current multilateral system, how we approach and tried to resolve some of the current crisis that we're seeing on the Gaza Strip, in Ukraine, in the Red Sea and so forth. So we've had lots of interesting conversations and trying to move forward on the basis of international law and on the basis of mutual conversations about collaborating, to find ways out of some of the current impasses that we're seeing.

Sidhant Sibal, WION:

This year, Norway is going to host the India Nordic Summit, I believe. Has anything or the wheels have started to move? Have you extended the invite, is some conversation happening?

Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik, Norway Deputy FM:

Of course, we're looking very much forward to hosting the prime minister from India but of course, there's now an election coming up in India. So we're very respectful about that process as that needs to go forward. But once that process has been completed, the invitations will go out. And we're looking forward to hosting the prime minister in Oslo.

Sir, when it comes to global conflicts, global crises, whether it's the Red Sea crisis, the Israel-Gaza or Ukraine, the one in Europe, what kind of conversations you've had with your Indian counterpart?

Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik, Norway Deputy FM:

So we've had several conversations. We've had some macro conversations in terms of what should be our yardstick when approaching these issues and I think we agree that their international law needs to be our yardstick. We need to respect the UN Charter we need to respect you know the legal rules that apply between countries and between states and that is good it needs to give guidance for all of us in terms of what we can do and what we can't do. And on that basis.

We have been very clear, and I think that message has also resonated with our Indian counterparts and that, you know, what Russia did was a violation of international law and that's something that needs to be addressed. And we're very committed to seeing that go forward that, you know, there needs to be a solution within the parameters of international law.

And we've been trying to be very principled also on some of these other issues that we've been discussing, or alluded to the issue of the Gaza conflict or the Gaza crisis, again, internationalized our yardstick. And we've been saying from the start that there needs to be a two-state solution there needs to be so that's sort of the end state we think, but in the interim, we need to have a ceasefire. We need to have humanitarian goods and services delivered. That's something that we're trying to facilitate.

We've been increasing our humanitarian efforts. Towards the Gaza Strip, of course, our contributions to the agencies that are directly involved, notably, you know, this UN agency is something that we have prioritized and I think that's also something that is resonating with our Indian counterparts.