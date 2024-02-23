Exclusive: Estonia's foreign minister talks drones, cybersecurity, and global trade in interview with WION

Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna engaged in an exclusive conversation with WION on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on Friday (Feb 22). His visit to India has sparked significant interest and discussion, particularly regarding the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two nations.

WION's Sidhant Sibal interviewed the foreign minister to explore the developing relationship between Estonia and India, along with urgent global issues.

Here is the transcript of the interview:

WION: How do you see your India visit? What kind of engagements are you expecting here in Delhi?

Tsahkna: It is very important that we are here together with Nordic Baltic foreign ministers as a group. There are two sides to what I'm doing here. First is security and international situation, with Russia committing aggression to Ukraine, affecting us all. We have common ground as Russia targets democracies. India, being the largest democracy, has a crucial role.

Additionally, India has the...fastest-growing economy, so bilateral cooperation is vital. We've had meetings at the governmental level, including Invest India and...focusing on IT and defence industry, where Estonia excels.

Cybersecurity is another area of expertise, with 99 per cent of our public services online. We're eager to share our experience with India and collaborate on renewable energy and defense solutions.

India's 'Make in India' initiative presents opportunities for our companies to invest and scale up due to the vast Indian market."

WION: You mentioned drones. What kind of cooperation are you seeking regarding drones, given their increasing significance globally?

Tsahkna: Drones are the future, useful not only in military but also in agriculture and other sectors. Estonian companies have innovated in this area, drawing from real war situations like Ukraine. We're keen to share this expertise.



As a bordering country to Russia, Estonia has developed smart border solutions, aligning with India's needs. Despite the difference in scale, we share common values of democracy and freedom. The world, post-Russian aggression, needs democracies to stand together.

WION: There are cyber[security] exercises between India and Estonia. Can you elaborate on that and how the opening of the Indian mission [in Estonia] has strengthened the relationship?

Tsahkna: Cybersecurity exercises are crucial, with NATO designating Estonia as a cyber defence centre. India's participation in such exercises fosters practical cooperation. The opening of the Indian embassy in Estonia enhances bilateral ties significantly. It facilitates direct communication, especially on security and business matters, and promotes educational exchanges due to Estonia's strong universities. Plans have been made to leverage this opportunity effectively.

WION: What is this exercise? Is this a NATO exercise or is this an Estonia-led exercise?

Tsahkna: This is an international exercise, so there is no point in exercising alone. As I mentioned earlier, the competent centre for cyber defence is in Estonia. Therefore, we engage in many practical activities together.

WION: When it comes to the opening up of the mission, how has that helped in strengthening the relationship?

Tsahkna: India has now opened embassies in all three Baltic countries, which is a significant development as it represents the highest level of representation in Estonia, as well as in Latvia and Lithuania.

This not only strengthens international relations but also enhances security cooperation and fosters business relations and specific projects.