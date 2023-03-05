Latvia's Deputy Foreign Minister calls Russia-Ukraine war an 'existential threat' to the global world
Calling the Russia-Ukraine war an "existential threat" to the global world, the Latvian Deputy Foreign Minister said that her country is committed to supporting Ukraine in this conflict as long as it takes
Latvia's Deputy Foreign Minister, Dr Gunda Reire, in an exclusive conversation with WION's diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, emphasised the gravity of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Calling the war an "existential threat" to the global world, she said that her country is committed to supporting Ukraine in this conflict as long as it takes. She also commented on the growing ties between India and Latvia.
WION: How do you see the relationship between the two countries?
Dr Gunda Reire: I must say that the relationship between India and Latvia relationship is very warm and very friendly. We are democracies; we support the rule of law and also international order based on the rule of law. India's students form the biggest part of foreign students in Latvia, and Indian culture and cuisine are very well known in our country.
WION: How has the Russia- Ukraine conflict impacted your country?
Dr Gunda Reire: We see it as an existential threat, not only to our country and Europe but also globally. Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine threatens the very basis of the international system based on the rules of law. This is the reason why we are supporting Ukraine with every possible means..we will do that as long as it takes. This is why we're advocating for global support for Ukraine and for imposing sanctions against Russia and this is the reason why I am here at the Raisina dialogue...to speak about to bring justice (to Ukraine).
WION: Your view about Indo-Pacific, how do you see your country's position on it?
Dr Gunda Reire: We are looking at the Indo-Pacific through the lens of the European Union. We are members of the EU and as we know, right now EU is looking for strategic vision and engagement with the Indo-Pacific region. India is the key partner in this relationship.
