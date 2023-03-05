Latvia's Deputy Foreign Minister calls Russia-Ukraine war an 'existential threat' to the global world

Dr Gunda Reire: We see it as an existential threat, not only to our country and Europe but also globally. Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine threatens the very basis of the international system based on the rules of law. This is the reason why we are supporting Ukraine with every possible means..we will do that as long as it takes. This is why we're advocating for global support for Ukraine and for imposing sanctions against Russia and this is the reason why I am here at the Raisina dialogue...to speak about to bring justice (to Ukraine).