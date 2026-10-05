/'Rewarded for molestation?': Delhi Police ACP accused of harassing journalist promoted to Additional DCP

Delhi Police ACP Cannaught Place Vivek Bhagat, accused of harassing a journalist during the October 3 protest at Jantar Mantar, was promoted to the rank of Additional DCP on Monday along with 11 other officers. A senior police officer said that it was part of a routine order and that the order for promotion was sent much earlier. Reacting to the order, CJP founder Abhijit Dipke wrote on X, "Rewarded for molestation?"

Three women journalists have accused senior Delhi Police officers of sexual harassment during Saturday's protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The Delhi Police said on Sunday that it has transferred the complaints to the Crime Branch for a "fair and impartial enquiry".

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Delhi Police, however, denied these allegations. New Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma said that these allegations were "baseless and misleading" and did not reflect the actual sequence of events. Notably, Vivek Bhagat was allegedly attacked during the July 20 CJP protest and suffered injuries.

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"Some social media handles are claiming that female protesters were subjected to physical assault. These allegations are baseless and misleading. Female protesters are handled by female staff and are treated with dignity and due regard," Sharma said in a post on X.

Delhi Police has arrested a man for creating and uploading an AI-generated objectionable poster of Vivek Bhagat allegedly misbehaving with a woman journalist.

According to the account of the independent female journalist, when she questioned the officer regarding the complete absence of female police personnel during the detention of female student activists, the ACP pushed her and hit her on the chest before leaving the scene.

The Press Club of India expressed "shock and dismay" over the treatment of journalists covering the protest. The press club urged Delhi Police to allow adequate space to female journalists to perform their duties. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi strongly criticised the Delhi Police and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and questioned why an FIR had not been registered despite journalists protesting for hours.