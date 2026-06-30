Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Delhi man ‘sexually molests’ woman, 24, on pretext of momo treat, case registered under BNS

Delhi man ‘sexually molests’ woman, 24, on pretext of momo treat, case registered under BNS

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 17:13 IST | Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 17:13 IST
Delhi man ‘sexually molests’ woman, 24, on pretext of momo treat, case registered under BNS

Image of Delhi police for representation Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

A Delhi man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 24-year-old acquaintance in a car after luring her out for momos, an incident the victim partially recorded on her phone.

A 24-year-old Delhi woman has accused a man, whom she knew, of sexually harassing and molesting her inside a moving car in the city’s Mandawali area. She claimed that he allegedly lured her out on the pretext of treating her to momo. The accused has been arrested, and a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to police.

As per news agency ANI, the woman alleged that the man invited her out for momo before picking her up in his car. During the journey, he reportedly told her he needed to stop to refill the vehicle's CNG. But instead of heading to a fuel station, he allegedly drove the car to a deserted location.

Also read: Cabinet reshuffle buzz: How will PM Modi's new cabinet look like, why is the reshuffle happening?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The complainant alleged that once they reached the secluded area, the accused began making obscene remarks, pressured her into engaging in sexual relations, touched her inappropriately, and prevented her from leaving the vehicle.

Also read: Adhikari govt gets 'extraordinary powers' under Bengal's new Public Safety law

According to the complaint, the woman recorded part of the incident on her mobile phone while the alleged assault was taking place. In the video, she can reportedly be heard repeatedly asking the accused to stop, while he allegedly responds by saying, "Only two minutes."

Trending Stories

Also read: Wife forced out over dowry demands can't be accused of desertion: Jharkhand HC

After the incident, the woman approached Mandawali police station and lodged a complaint. Based on her statement, police registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused was subsequently arrested, and further investigation into the case is underway.

Also read: Is India’s monsoon changing? What monsoon 2026 reveals about climate trends

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics