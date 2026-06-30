/Delhi man ‘sexually molests’ woman, 24, on pretext of momo treat, case registered under BNS

A 24-year-old Delhi woman has accused a man, whom she knew, of sexually harassing and molesting her inside a moving car in the city’s Mandawali area. She claimed that he allegedly lured her out on the pretext of treating her to momo. The accused has been arrested, and a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to police.

As per news agency ANI, the woman alleged that the man invited her out for momo before picking her up in his car. During the journey, he reportedly told her he needed to stop to refill the vehicle's CNG. But instead of heading to a fuel station, he allegedly drove the car to a deserted location.

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The complainant alleged that once they reached the secluded area, the accused began making obscene remarks, pressured her into engaging in sexual relations, touched her inappropriately, and prevented her from leaving the vehicle.

According to the complaint, the woman recorded part of the incident on her mobile phone while the alleged assault was taking place. In the video, she can reportedly be heard repeatedly asking the accused to stop, while he allegedly responds by saying, "Only two minutes."