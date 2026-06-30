/Suvendu Adhikari government gets 'extraordinary powers' under West Bengal's new Public Safety law | WION Decodes

The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed a new anti-social activities law that gives the Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari government unprecedented powers to act against people it believes are a threat to public safety. The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026, was cleared with 176 votes in favour and only 41 against. Along with it, the House also passed the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and bills linked to OBC reservation.

CM Suvendu Adhikari promises 'zero tolerance' and asset seizure

Speaking during the debate, the Chief Minister launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress and the CPI(M), saying Bengal had paid the price for years of political violence and vandalism. Adhikari said that the new law was a necessary response to "goonda-neeti" (rule of thugs) and "jungle raj".

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"The people of Bengal have rejected the previous culture of violence through the EVM. This Bill has already been implemented in various forms in states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Karnataka," Adhikari said.

"We witnessed how the CPIM introduced 'goonda culture' through 'Harmads' in 2001 to stifle democracy. Since 2019, we saw the previous government using specific communities as vote banks while ignoring rampant vandalism of public property," the Chief Minister added.

Emphasising "zero tolerance", he also said the law would not stop at jail time. "It is not merely about sending people to jail; we will also confiscate their movable and immovable assets to recover compensation for damages to public and private property," he said.

What powers does the Adhikari administration get under the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill?

Under the provisions of the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill 2026, District Magistrates and Police Commissioners can issue detention orders if they believe a person poses a threat to public safety. Every offence under the Act is cognizable (meaning the police have the authority to make an arrest without a warrant and start an investigation without needing prior court permission) and non-bailable. In practice, it gives the administration far wider room to act fast and with far less procedural slack.

Opposition flags danger in the new law

The opposition, however, warned that the bill hands too much power to the state. TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh said the legislation runs against constitutional rights and claimed the government pushed it through because of its numerical strength in the House.

"Everyone desires the suppression of goondaism... The police already possess all the necessary rules and legal sections. The bill introduced by the Chief Minister stands in total contradiction to constitutional rights," Ghosh said. He also alleged that the government used its majority to pass the bill despite "significant loopholes".

ISF MLA Pirzada Mohammad Nawsad Siddiqui questioned why a fresh law was needed when the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita already deals with riots and obstruction. "Regarding issues like riots or obstruction, the BNS is already in place; so, what is the need for a new bill?... people fear their right to protest will be curtailed," he said.

TMC MLA Prasun Banerjee also flagged legal concerns, saying the bill allows an authority to arrest someone without clearly stating the reason, something he said could conflict with recent Supreme Court rulings. "This Bill contains numerous flaws... the Bill allows an authority to arrest someone without stating a reason, whereas recent Supreme Court judgments clearly state that the grounds must be properly explained... while the Bill's objective is commendable, we must ensure that innocent individuals are not ensnared," he warned.

MLA Sabina Yeasmin went a step further, alleging that the real aim was to "prevent opposition parties from functioning."

Supporters say the bill was overdue

The bill also found backing from within and outside the ruling camp. Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar supported the legislation, saying, "It is very essential to bring back the rule of law in West Bengal; that is why I fully support the Bill."

BJP MLAs welcomed it as well, calling it a needed step to curb hooliganism and improve the investment climate. Tarunjyoti Tewari called it the need of the hour, while Sajal Ghosh said better law and order would help turn Bengal into a "hub for business".

Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta called the passage of the bills momentous, saying the state was moving towards a more harmonious and purposeful society. State ministers Moumita Biswas Misra and Bishal Lama echoed that line, insisting the law was necessary to restore order and force troublemakers to think twice.

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