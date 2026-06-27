/Suvendu Adhikari proposes anti-conversion law to tackle 'love jihad' in West Bengal: Key provisions, penalties and more | WION Decodes

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday (Jun 26) announced that his government will enact a strict anti-conversion law in West Bengal, while also implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. The proposals could significantly reshape the state's legal landscape and are likely to trigger intense political, legal and constitutional debates. While the final drafts have not yet been made public, clues from BJP statements, existing laws in other states and recent policy positions offer a glimpse of what could be on the table. Here's what we know.

What is the proposed anti-conversion law?

Addressing a programme at Rabindra Sadan to mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, Adhikari proposed an anti-conversion law for West Bengal. He alleged that infiltration through the state’s international border had contributed to religious conversions, “love jihad”, and demographic changes. This, Adhikari said, poses a threat to West Bengal’s social fabric and national security. However, he did not provide evidence to support the claims.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read | Bengal to table Uniform Civil Code bill in assembly on Monday

Notably, anti-conversion laws already exist in several BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Gujarat. These laws are generally aimed at preventing religious conversions carried out through force, fraud, coercion, inducement or misrepresentation.

If West Bengal follows a similar template, the law could include:

Ban on forced or fraudulent conversions: Conversions obtained through coercion, threats, deception, marriage solely for conversion purposes or material inducements could be declared illegal.

Conversions obtained through coercion, threats, deception, marriage solely for conversion purposes or material inducements could be declared illegal. Advance notice requirements: Individuals seeking to convert may be required to notify district authorities before and after the conversion process. Religious officiants conducting conversions could also face reporting obligations.

Individuals seeking to convert may be required to notify district authorities before and after the conversion process. Religious officiants conducting conversions could also face reporting obligations. Criminal penalties: Violations may attract prison terms and financial penalties, with stricter punishment in cases involving women, minors, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes or persons with disabilities.

Violations may attract prison terms and financial penalties, with stricter punishment in cases involving women, minors, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes or persons with disabilities. Burden of proof provisions: Like some existing state laws, the responsibility to prove that a conversion was voluntary could shift partly onto the person conducting or facilitating the conversion.

How could West Bengal's law differ from other states?

The proposal appears likely to go beyond conventional anti-conversion legislation in three ways.

First, BJP leaders have repeatedly linked religious conversion with what they describe as "land jihad", suggesting that property transactions and land ownership issues may become part of the legal framework. Second, the proposal is being discussed alongside concerns about illegal immigration and border security. Given Bengal's long international border with Bangladesh, enforcement mechanisms could be tied more closely to identity verification and residency issues. Third, the anti-conversion law is expected to be introduced alongside a Uniform Civil Code, creating a broader package of legal reforms rather than a standalone measure.

What is the Uniform Civil Code?

A Uniform Civil Code seeks to replace religion-specific personal laws with a common set of rules governing civil matters, such as:

Marriage

Divorce

Adoption

Maintenance

Inheritance

Succession

Supporters argue that a common civil code promotes equality before the law. Critics contend that it may affect religious freedom and cultural autonomy.

How could a UCC affect existing personal laws?

If implemented, the UCC could override or replace civil provisions contained in several personal laws, including:

Hindu Marriage Act, 1955

Hindu Succession Act, 1956

Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act, 1956

Indian Christian Marriage Act, 1872

Indian Divorce Act, 1869

Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act, 1936

Muslim personal laws governing marriage, divorce and inheritance

Marriage and live-in relationships

A common framework could standardise marriage registration, minimum age requirements, consent provisions and rules governing live-in relationships, regardless of religion.

Divorce and maintenance

Different religious procedures for divorce could be replaced by a single legal process. Rules relating to alimony, maintenance and child custody may also become uniform.

Inheritance and property rights

One of the most significant changes could involve inheritance laws. A UCC could establish common rules on property distribution among heirs, replacing religion-based succession systems.

Adoption

A uniform law may allow all citizens equal access to legal adoption frameworks, irrespective of religious affiliation.

Succession and wills

The code could create standard rules governing estates, wills and succession rights, reducing variations across communities.

Why is the proposal significant?

Unlike some states that have debated or implemented aspects of a Uniform Civil Code, West Bengal would be the first large state with a substantial Muslim population, around 27 per cent according to recent estimates, to move towards such a framework.

That makes the proposal politically significant as well as legally consequential.