/'He supported me...': Mahua Moitra praises West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari amid TMC crisis

Amid massive internal crisis in Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), a statement by party Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra has created a buzz on social media. In the statement, Moitra praised West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and said hat she shares a “good relationship” with him. Her words for Suvendu comes at a time when Mamata Banerjee is facing a split in the party with the rebel faction knocking the doors of the Election Commission of India to grant the election symbol of twin flower to them. However, as the clips of her statement went viral on X, Moitra said that her statement has been “cherry picked” and one should hear her full interview to get clarity.

What was Mahua Moitra's praise for Suvendu Adhikari?

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In an interview with the BBC, Moitra, a staunch Mamata Banerjee loyalist, spoke shared that she shares an “emotional connection" with Adhikari, despite their different political paths. “At a personal level, I have had a very good relationship with Suvendu Adhikari. When we were in the TMC together, he supported me a lot," Moitra said. Adhikari and Moitra were colleagues in TMC but the current WB CM left the Trinamool Congress in 2020. Moitra shared that she was disappointed after not receiving a party ticket during 2014 Lok Sabha elections. “In 2014, I was supposed to get a Lok Sabha ticket, but I did not get it. I cried the whole night. At that time, Suvendu was there to reassure me," she said. Moitra also recalled her first Assembly election campaign in Karimpur in 2016, claiming that Adhikari was among the few senior leaders who stood by her during the campaign. “When I first contested from Karimpur, no one came to campaign for me. The first rally was done by Suvendu Adhikari. Even today, you can see the pictures," she said.

What was her clarification?