/Suvendu Adhikari: 10 fast facts about the leader set to be first BJP chief minister of West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari was officially announced on Friday (May 8) as the first-ever chief minister of the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal after the saffron partys' landslide victory in the recent assembly elections that saw the end of the 15-year rule of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. A former TMC leader who started his political career with Congress Party, Adhikari has had a long political journey. Here are 10 fast facts about him.

Suvendu Adhikari: Birth and Background

Suvendu Adhikari was born on 15 December 1970 in Karkuli near Contai in Purba Medinipur, West Bengal.

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He is from a prominent political family belonging to the Mahishya community.

He is the son of Sisir Kumar Adhikari, who was a former Union Minister and Member of Parliament.

Suvendu Adhikari family, marital status

Adhikari has two brothers, Dibyendu Adhikari and Soumendu Adhikari, who are also politicians. He is unmarried, having decided to be celibate, under the influence of some Indian freedom fighters.

Suvendu Adhikari Education

Suvendu Adhikari holds a master's degree from Rabindra Bharati University.

How Suvendu Adhikari came into politics

Suvendu Adhikari began his political career with the Indian National Congress in 1995 as a municipal councillor in Contai. He later joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with his father in 1998.

Suvendu Adhikari led TMC's political movements in West Bengal

Adhikari came to prominence in the heyday of the Trinamool Congress. He played a major role in the 2006–07 Singur and Nandigram anti-land acquisition agitations. These movements gained the TMC massive support against the then Left Front government and helped catapult it to power.

Suvendu Adhikari in elections

Suvendu Adhikari was elected a member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from Kanthi Dakshin in 2006.

He was a TMC parliamentarian from Tamluk in 2009 and 2014.

He became an MLA from Nandigram in 2016 under the TMC.

Later, he parted ways with the TMC and, in 2021, was elected MLA again from Nandigram on a BJP ticket.

How Suvendu Adhikari left TMC

Due to controversies, rivalries with Mamata Banarjee, and inner-party conflicts, Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the TMC in late 2020 and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Soon, he became the face of the BJP in West Bengal, helping its rise over the past five years.

How Suvendu Adhikari directly contested and won against Mamata Banerjee twice

Suvendu Adhikari defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Nandigram constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. In the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election, he again defeated Mamata from the Bhawanipur constituency.

Suvendu Adhikari: From Leader of the Opposition to chief minister of West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari served as Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from 2021 to 2026, leading the BJP in the House. He has been the de facto leader of the West Bengal BJP unit.

Suvendu's political life comes full circle with the West Bengal chief minister post

The 2026 Assembly elections marked a milestone for both Suvendu Adhikari and the BJP, which went from no seats to 207 seats. Adhikari played a central role in the BJP's historic victory, which ended the TMC's 15-year rule.

This year as well, he won again from Nandigram.