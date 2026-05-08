Now that the BJP has registered a landslide victory in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, all eyes are on who the party will choose as the Chief Minister of the state. Amid incumbent CM Mamata Banerjee’s refusal to resign, post-poll violence and the Bengal governor dissolving the assembly, the BJP has announced that the new government will take oath on May 9. While several names from the BJP have cropped up as probable CM, the party has so far not confirmed any name.

Who will be the next CM of West Bengal?

Suvendhu Adhikari, the man who brought the BJP into focus in Bengal in the last few years, is one of the top contenders for the post. Suvendu, a former TMC leader who made his move to the BJP in 2020, defeated Mamata in her home turf, the Bhowanipore constituency, this election, making him one of the obvious choices for the CM’s post. There are other contenders, too. Fashion designer turned politician Agnimitra Paul could be the new woman CM of Bengal after Mamata. Former journalist Swapan Dasgupta and BJP Bengal President and veteran party leader Shamik Bhattacharya are also reportedly in the running.

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So what does the junta think? WION spoke to people in Kolkata to understand the pulse of the city that has voted out TMC after a 15-year-long reign.

Suvendhu Adhikari is the obvious choice

For most Bengalis, Adhikari is the man who worked hard to bring the BJP into the forefront in the last few years. “He has worked hard, so the obvious choice for the next CM is him,” said Projnaparamita Chatterjee, a history professor at Calcutta University.

“Suvendu, it will be 99%. Defeated Mamata in 2 successive elections, that too from Bhowanipore this time round,” said Anindya Sen, a private sector employee. “He has the strongest claim and even has the support of the BJP MLAs,” said Anjan Sen, a retired person.

Most feel Adhikari has fought a lone battle for the party in the state. “You need a rough and tough guy, and Adhikari seems like a man who can connect with the masses,” said Rajat Chakravarty, a retired bank officer, adding that Adhikari “has contributed to the rise of the BJP in Bengal.”

However, Chakravarty also pointed out that Adhikari’s background in TMC could also be seen as a negative point. After all, the basics of his political knowledge belong to the TMC school of thought.

The urban CM

Agnimitra Paul, fashion designer turned politician, is also in the running for the CM’s post. Paul has served as the Vice President of Bengal BJP. She is also instrumental in mobilising women voters, especially in Asansol Dakshin, where she won with a margin of 4000 votes, beating the TMC candidate of the area. “Paul can be seen as a replacement of a woman Chief Minister,” said a Kolkata-based lawyer who wished to be not named. “She is well educated and a very urban face, so if the BJP is looking at a woman candidate, she may be the right choice.”

The lawyer also stated that “The party might be considering Swapan Dasgupta, owing to his educational background and career in journalism, but he has not connected with the grassroots.” Dasgupta should be considered for the Speaker’s post, Chakravarty pointed out, stating that he is well spoken and articulate.

BJP veteran

Some would want Samik Bhattacharya to become CM. Bhattacharya did not contest elections this year but is a Rajya Sabha MP and is also the president of the BJP in Bengal. Many feel he is a more balanced face for the BJP, unlike Adhikari’s divisive politics. Bhattacharya is a BJP veteran and can be the face of change in Bengal. Then, some suggest Roopa Ganguly’s name, the former actress, has also been part of the BJP for decades and might just be given a top post in the new government.

Expect the unexpected

Asok Sen, a retired bank official, points at the BJP’s past trend of springing a surprise. Sen states that while Adhikari is the obvious choice, the BJP might just bring in an underdog or an unknown face to take up the post. “If the decision is based on caste, then the BJP might spring a surprise on the public with an unknown person,” pointed Sen.

The name of the next CM is expected within hours. Whether Adhikari’s efforts translate into the leadership role remains the big question, but the broader takeaway is a state's demand for change. High stakes and even higher expectations await the new head of government.