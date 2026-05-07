/Vivek Agnihotri to release The Bengal Files in West Bengal after BJP win, here's when it will hit theatres

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files is set for a re-release in West Bengal. Months after the film faced significant backlash during its initial release, the makers had alleged that the opposition was politically motivated and backed by the state government. At the time, outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) was in power. However, with the BJP now set to form the government after the recent elections, the director has decided to re-release the film.

The news of re-release comes after Agnihotri based the outgoing CM and accused her and the her party to assault him and his crew at the time of the movie's release in 2025.

The Bengal Files to re-release in West Bengal, check dates.

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Several reports claimed that The Bengal Files would return to theatres on May 8. However, the director dismissed those reports and confirmed that the film will instead hit screens next Friday, May 15.

Based on the Calcutta Riots that took place on August 16, 1946, the makers of the film have been accused of distorting historical facts and misrepresenting historical characters.

Still of Vivek Agnihotri's Instagram story Photograph: (IG/Vivek Agnihotri)

Ahead of the film’s original release, the makers alleged that they faced difficulties during the trailer launch event and claimed that the police attempted to stop them from unveiling the trailer.

Released on September 5, the film, which is part of Agnihotri's trilogy, features an ensemble cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Namashi Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Simrat Kaur, Saswata Chatterjee, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sourav Das, Mohan Kapur, Rajesh Khera, Puneet Issar, Palomi Ghosh.

Vivek Agnihotri on Mamata Banerjee’s defeat, recalls ‘Bengal Files’ controversy: ‘We were attacked’

After BJP’s victory in Bengal, Agnihotri shared a scathing post on social media against Mamta Banerjee, her party as he alleged that The Bengal Files was banned in the state and how he and his crew was assaulted.

In a video post targeting Banerjee over the alleged obstacles he and his team faced during the release of The Bengal Files. He claimed that the film’s release was blocked in the state. However, there was never a official ban. But the theatres owners reportedly refused to release the movie.