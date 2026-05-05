/Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Mamata Banerjee’s defeat, recalls ‘Bengal Files’ controversy: 'We were attacked'



A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a historic victory in West Bengal, defeating Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has posted a scathing criticism of the outgoing CM.

Speaking out against Banerjee, the director first congratulated the people of Bengal before addressing the ban on his film The Bengal Files and the fact that he wasn’t even allowed to release its trailer in the state.

Vivek Agnihotri congratulates the people of Bengal, accuses Mamata of “cancelling” him

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On Tuesday, May 5, Agnihotri shared a post and a video against Banerjee over the ban and the challenges he and his team faced during the Bengal Files release.

''NEVER AGAIN. For those who don’t know, @MamataOfficial cancelled me in Bengal after the release of #TheKashmirFiles. The film was taken out of cinema halls, and she said I would NOT BE ALLOWED TO ENTER Bengal,'' Agnihotri said.

Recalling how the Bengal Files were blocked, and the director and his team were attacked and assaulted.

''Last year, she BANNED #TheBengalFiles completely in West Bengal. Our trailer launch was blocked. We were attacked and assaulted. Dozens of FIRs were filed against me. I was cancelled in Bengal. I couldn’t even go to receive my award from the Governor.But we never gave up. During these elections, we ensured that #TheBengalFiles was shown to as many people as possible (underground) across Bengal,'' he shared.

Despite the ban, Agnihotri shared that he ensured that people of Bengal watched the movie during the elections.

“But we never gave up. During these elections, we ensured that #TheBengalFiles was shown to as many people as possible (underground) across Bengal. I am glad we didn’t give up and fought in our own little way. And finally… this unprecedented victory. Congratulations to the great people of Bengal. Now you can walk without fear, with your head held high," he shared.

Why was The Bengal Files banned in West Bengal?

Before the release in Aug 2025, the movie found itself at the centre of controversy. Based on the Calcutta Riots that took place on August 16, 1946, the makers of the film have been accused of distorting historical facts and misrepresenting historical characters. However, the movie was never officially banned. The multiplexes reportedly refused to screen it.

The film also drew legal trouble when Shantanu Mukherjee, the grandson of Gopal Mukherjee, filed an FIR and sent a legal notice to Agnihotri for allegedly misrepresenting his grandfather. Actors Saswata Chatterjee and Sourav Das also distanced themselves from the film.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee loses in state elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form the government for the first time in West Bengal after defeating the All India Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee after 15 years in power.