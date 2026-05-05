A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a historic victory in West Bengal, outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging large-scale electoral fraud. She described the election as the most “rigged” she had ever witnessed in her political career.

Banerjee, addressing reporters in Kolkata, said she would not resign or vacate the Chief Minister’s post by submitting her resignation to the Governor. “I will not resign, I did not lose, I will not go to Raj Bhavan...The question doesn’t arise. No. Now, I also want to say that we didn’t lose the election. It is their attempt to defeat us. Officially, through the Election Commission, they can defeat us, but morally, we won the election,” she said.

She directly targeted the Chief Election Commissioner, alleging bias. “The CEC became the villain of this election, to loot the democratic rights of the people and to loot the EVM,” she said. Raising doubts over electronic voting machines, she questioned their functioning. “Can you tell me that after voting, the EVM has an 80–90% charge? How is it possible?” she asked.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Banerjee alleged a nexus between the ruling BJP and the poll body, claiming central leadership interference. “It is a battle between the BJP and the Election Commission. PM and HM are also involved, with direct interference,” she said. She further alleged that nearly 90 lakh voter names were deleted from the electoral rolls before polling, and claimed that judicial intervention led to the restoration of 32 lakh names.

She also alleged large-scale administrative changes ahead of voting. According to her, IPS and IAS officers were transferred systematically, while raids and arrests of TMC workers intensified before polling. “They played dirty, nasty, and mischievous games. I have never seen this type of election in my life,” she said.

The Election Commission and the BJP have not yet responded to the allegations.

The remarks came after a decisive mandate in West Bengal, where the BJP won 207 seats with a 45.84% vote share, while the Trinamool Congress was reduced to 80 seats with 40.8%, ending 15 years of TMC rule in the state.

The 71-year-old also announced a TMC fact-finding committee to look into alleged post-poll violence.

“We have made a 10-member fact-finding committee. They will visit places where our offices have been captured and where violence has taken place,” she said, adding that even Abhishek Banerjee’s office had been vandalised.

She also said that several INDIA bloc leaders contacted her after the results, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and Hemant Soren. She added that Akhilesh Yadav expressed his desire to visit Kolkata immediately, but she asked him to wait, saying, “He will come tomorrow. One by one, everyone will come.”