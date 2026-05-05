/BJP government in Bengal to take oath on May 9, coinciding with Tagore birth anniversary

After scripting history in the Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form its first-ever government in West Bengal, with the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for May 9 (Saturday), coinciding with the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, according to state BJP President Samik Bhattacharya on Tuesday.

Addressing concerns over post-election incidents, Bhattacharya condemned reports of vandalism involving BJP flags and warned of strict action. He said the party will not tolerate indiscipline and may expel those responsible. He also urged the administration to ensure law and order.

He appealed to party workers to celebrate responsibly, stressing that the scale of victory brings equal responsibility. “Celebrate the victory, but don’t do anything that hurts anyone’s feelings. As big as our victory, our responsibility is also that big,” he said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



The BJP secured a historic win in West Bengal, dislodging the All India Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee after 15 years in power. The party won 207 seats with a 45.84% vote share, while the TMC was reduced to 80 seats with 40.8% of the votes.

Highlighting the scale of support, Bhattacharya credited voters across regions as well as overseas supporters for the party’s success. He said migrant workers even spent their own money to vote, calling it a strong sentiment for change.

He added that the mandate goes beyond a change of government. The BJP aims to transform political culture and restore social pluralism, he said, describing the formation of a “double engine government” aligned with the Centre.

Responding to opposition criticism, including allegations of an “immoral victory,” Bhattacharya dismissed the remarks, saying the party had no objection to such statements.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been appointed as the BJP’s central observer for West Bengal, with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi serving as co-observer.